Kervin Arriaga headshot

Kervin Arriaga News: Adds insurance goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Arriaga scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Mallorca.

Arriaga's goal basically sealed the win for Levante, and now the side can guarantee safety with a win over Betis in the La Liga season finale. Arriaga should be able to find some openings against a team that has given up 47 goals in 37 league games.

Kervin Arriaga
Levante
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