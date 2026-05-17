Kervin Arriaga News: Adds insurance goal
Arriaga scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Mallorca.
Arriaga's goal basically sealed the win for Levante, and now the side can guarantee safety with a win over Betis in the La Liga season finale. Arriaga should be able to find some openings against a team that has given up 47 goals in 37 league games.
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