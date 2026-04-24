Kervin Arriaga News: Assists off the bench

Arriaga assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla.

Arriaga didn't do much in his appearance off the bench but he was credited with an assist late in stoppage time to seal Levante's win. He should see good opportunities to add to this tally if he sees the field against Espanyol, a team which has given up 49 goals so far in LaLiga play.