Kervin Arriaga News: Clears ban

Arriaga has served his one-game La Liga suspension and is eligible to return going forward.

Arriaga has seen his role reduced over the past few months, but he'll be in contention for a holding midfield spot with Oriol Rey and Ugo Raghouber in the final weeks of the season. Prior to his latest ban, Arriaga recorded one assist along with 13 clearances, six tackles and three interceptions across 193 minutes of play in his last seven league appearances.