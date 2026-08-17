Kervin Arriaga headshot

Kervin Arriaga News: Leaves Levante, joins AEK

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Arriaga left Levante to join AEK Athens on a permanent transfer Monday.

Arriaga logged consistent playing time for Levante in the 2025/26 season, making 16 starts out of 26 appearances and logging over 1,500 minutes of play, notching three goals and three assists. He should be a regular starter in AEK's midfield.

Kervin Arriaga
AEK Athens
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