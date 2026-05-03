Kervin Arriaga News: Picks up suspension
Arriaga is set for a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation.
Arriaga is hitting the sidelines and will not face Osasuna in the next contest, instead suspended for a game. He earned his first start in over two months in the match he earned his fifth yellow, so this is a minor absence. This will leave him with only three games left in the season to play before their possible relegation.
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