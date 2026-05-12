Kervin Arriaga headshot

Kervin Arriaga News: Scores goal, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Arriaga scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Celta Vigo.

Arriaga had an upstanding performance Tuesday, scoring and assisting once to help get the win over Celta Vigo. Despite getting just two starts in the last five appearances, he's scoring once on two assists while collecting 11 clearances and six tackles in that span.

Kervin Arriaga
Levante
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