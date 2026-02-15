Kervin Arriaga headshot

Kervin Arriaga News: Sent off in extra time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Arriaga was shown a red card in extra time of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Valencia.

Arriaga returned from injury Sunday but is quickly back on the sidelines, sent off due to a red card. This will suspend him for a game, set to miss out against Villarreal on Wednesday and return against Barcelona on Sunday. With Pablo Martinez (undisclosed) going down injured, the club will likely call Unai Vencedor or Oriol Rey to start in his place.

