Kervin Arriaga News: Starting Sunday
Arriaga (head) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Valencia.
Arriaga is fit and an option again, with the midfielder recovering from his head injury to end up in the starting XI immediately. He should remain in this role, starting in 11 of his 16 appearances while recording one goal and one assist.
