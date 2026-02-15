Kervin Arriaga headshot

Kervin Arriaga News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Arriaga (head) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Valencia.

Arriaga is fit and an option again, with the midfielder recovering from his head injury to end up in the starting XI immediately. He should remain in this role, starting in 11 of his 16 appearances while recording one goal and one assist.

Kervin Arriaga
Levante
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kervin Arriaga
