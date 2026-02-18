Kervin Arriaga News: Suspended three games

Arriaga received a three-game ban for his red card against Valencia, the RFEF announced.

Arriaga was sent off in extra time of Sunday's loss to Valencia, and the disciplinary committee has now handed him a three-match suspension. The midfielder is set to miss matchups against Villarreal, Barcelona and Alaves before being eligible to return in March. It is a tough hit for Levante, who are already stretched thin in midfield with Pablo Martinez (undisclosed) sidelined due injury and Unai Vencedor still working his way back to full fitness, which could open the door for Oriol Rey to step into a larger role in the coming weeks.