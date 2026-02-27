Kervin Arriaga News: Suspension over

Arriaga has fulfilled his three-game La Liga ban and is an option again going forward.

Arriaga featured as a defensive contributor in holding midfield prior to his ban, but he doesn't have a ton of upside even if he returns to a starting spot. He's now in contention with Ugo Raghouber, Unai Vencedor and Oriol Rey, potentially sharing playing time with all of them for the remainder of the season.