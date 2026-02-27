Kervin Arriaga headshot

Kervin Arriaga News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Arriaga has fulfilled his three-game La Liga ban and is an option again going forward.

Arriaga featured as a defensive contributor in holding midfield prior to his ban, but he doesn't have a ton of upside even if he returns to a starting spot. He's now in contention with Ugo Raghouber, Unai Vencedor and Oriol Rey, potentially sharing playing time with all of them for the remainder of the season.

Kervin Arriaga
Levante
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kervin Arriaga
