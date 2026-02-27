Kervin Arriaga News: Suspension over
Arriaga has fulfilled his three-game La Liga ban and is an option again going forward.
Arriaga featured as a defensive contributor in holding midfield prior to his ban, but he doesn't have a ton of upside even if he returns to a starting spot. He's now in contention with Ugo Raghouber, Unai Vencedor and Oriol Rey, potentially sharing playing time with all of them for the remainder of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kervin Arriaga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kervin Arriaga See More