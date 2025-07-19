Kerwin Vargas Injury: Assists, suffers injury Saturday
Vargas provided one assist before being subbed off because of an injury in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlanta United.
Vargas set up Idan Toklomati with a pass from the right flank in the 46th minute but was forced to exit in the 76th of the victory. The Colombian will hope to avoid a major issue to start a productive streak in future matchups. Otherwise, his place will have to be taken by Tyger Smalls or, if ready, Liel Abada (thigh).
