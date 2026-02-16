Kerwin Vargas headshot

Kerwin Vargas Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Vargas is in concussion protocol but is expected to train Wednesday, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.

Vargas is now in protocol after a knock to the head earlier in the week, but does not appear to be set to miss any time, with a return to training likely coming Wednesday. This will be something to watch after starting in 22 of his 37 appearances last season, set for a decent role after his six goals and three assists.

Kerwin Vargas
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
333 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024