Kerwin Vargas Injury: In concussion protocol

Vargas is in concussion protocol but is expected to train Wednesday, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.

Vargas is now in protocol after a knock to the head earlier in the week, but does not appear to be set to miss any time, with a return to training likely coming Wednesday. This will be something to watch after starting in 22 of his 37 appearances last season, set for a decent role after his six goals and three assists.