Kerwin Vargas Injury: In concussion protocol
Vargas is in concussion protocol but is expected to train Wednesday, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.
Vargas is now in protocol after a knock to the head earlier in the week, but does not appear to be set to miss any time, with a return to training likely coming Wednesday. This will be something to watch after starting in 22 of his 37 appearances last season, set for a decent role after his six goals and three assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More