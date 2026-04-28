Kerwin Vargas headshot

Kerwin Vargas News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Vargas took two shots (zero on goal), created two chances, and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss at Nashville. He was also fouled three times in the match.

Vargas notched his first assist of the 2026 campaign, and he has a goal contribution in two of his last three appearances. His recent attacking contributions boost his chances of becoming a consistent starter going forward. Up next, Charlotte travels to face the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Kerwin Vargas
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024