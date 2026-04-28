Kerwin Vargas News: Assists in loss

Vargas took two shots (zero on goal), created two chances, and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss at Nashville. He was also fouled three times in the match.

Vargas notched his first assist of the 2026 campaign, and he has a goal contribution in two of his last three appearances. His recent attacking contributions boost his chances of becoming a consistent starter going forward. Up next, Charlotte travels to face the New England Revolution on Saturday.