Kerwin Vargas headshot

Kerwin Vargas News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Vargas (concussion) has been cleared to play after being left out of the MLS injury report Friday.

Vargas spent some time in concussion protocol but could feature in the 2026 season kickoff in St. Louis. Last year, he was active as an offensive contributor and established himself in the starting lineup towards the end of the campaign. He'll have a chance to retain his spot on the right flank and aim to improve on his 2025 totals of six goals and three assists.

Kerwin Vargas
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
337 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024