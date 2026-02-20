Kerwin Vargas News: Not on injury report

Vargas (concussion) has been cleared to play after being left out of the MLS injury report Friday.

Vargas spent some time in concussion protocol but could feature in the 2026 season kickoff in St. Louis. Last year, he was active as an offensive contributor and established himself in the starting lineup towards the end of the campaign. He'll have a chance to retain his spot on the right flank and aim to improve on his 2025 totals of six goals and three assists.