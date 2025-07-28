Kerwin Vargas News: Scores goal against Toronto

Vargas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Toronto FC.

Vargas doubled Charlotte's lead just five minutes after the opener from an assist by Wilfried Zaha. He has now scored four goals and taken 30 shots in 25 appearances for Charlotte this campaign. His movement between the lines and positioning in the penalty area have made him one of the Crown's most lethal attackers. While he isn't a regular starter this season with only 10 starts and 1,023 minutes in 25 games, Vargas remains a dangerous threat and could break his career high in goals this season as he is only two goals away from his highest mark from last season.