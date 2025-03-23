Kerwin Vargas News: Scores goal in victory

Vargas scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against San Jose Earthquakes.

Vargas scored his first goal of the season in the second half on Saturday against San Jose. The forward returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener and registered his second-highest shot total of the campaign with three attempts, making a solid impact in the attack. However, he will likely move back to the bench for the next match against Colorado on Saturday with Liel Abada returning from international duty.