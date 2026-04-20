Kerwin Vargas headshot

Kerwin Vargas News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Vargas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over New York City FC.

Vargas recorded a huge goal off the bench to help give Charlotte the one up on NYCFC Saturday. He's scored two goals in the last four MLS appearances, three of them coming as starts, while collecting seven crosses and six tackles in that span.

Kerwin Vargas
Charlotte FC
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