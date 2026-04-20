Kerwin Vargas News: Scores off bench
Vargas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over New York City FC.
Vargas recorded a huge goal off the bench to help give Charlotte the one up on NYCFC Saturday. He's scored two goals in the last four MLS appearances, three of them coming as starts, while collecting seven crosses and six tackles in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerwin Vargas See More