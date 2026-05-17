Kerwin Vargas headshot

Kerwin Vargas News: Sets up two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Vargas assisted twice to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Toronto FC.

Vargas assisted Wilfried Zaha in the 19th minute and David Schnegg in the 35th minute. Vargas completed 14 passes and contributed defensively with one tackle, one interception, and one clearance. This marked his first goal contribution in four games, bringing his total to five goal contributions this campaign.

Kerwin Vargas
Charlotte FC
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