Kerwin Vargas News: Supplies spark off bench in win
Vargas entered the match at halftime of Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. He finished with three shots (two on target), made two clearances, and picked up a yellow card.
Vargas came off the bench for the second consecutive match, but he could be in line to start with Wilfried Zaha (hand) sidelined. He's a viable fantasy option when he's in the starting lineup, and the next opportunity comes in Saturday's road clash at CF Montreal.
