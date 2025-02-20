Keven Schlotterbeck Injury: Available after illness
Schlotterbeck missed the match against Leipzig due to illness but has resumed training this week and will be available for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, according to coach Jess Thorup in the press conference.
Schlotterbeck has participated in training all week after recovering from the illness that caused him to miss the previous match against Leipzig. He is expected to return to the starting XI in the back-three.
