Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keven Schlotterbeck headshot

Keven Schlotterbeck Injury: Available after illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Schlotterbeck missed the match against Leipzig due to illness but has resumed training this week and will be available for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, according to coach Jess Thorup in the press conference.

Schlotterbeck has participated in training all week after recovering from the illness that caused him to miss the previous match against Leipzig. He is expected to return to the starting XI in the back-three.

Keven Schlotterbeck
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now