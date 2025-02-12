Keven Schlotterbeck Injury: Questionable before Leipzig

Schlotterbeck (illness) missed some training earlier this week due to illness and is likely to be a late call for Friday's match against Leipzig, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "He was also absent recently due to illness. We have to take it day by day."

Schlotterbeck picked up an illness earlier this week, making him questionable for Friday's game. The defender was a regular starter early in the season but has struggled with injuries, starting just once since Dec. 21. If he remains out, Noah Kai Banks or Cedric Zesiger could feature in the back three against Leipzig.