Keven Schlotterbeck News: Eligible going forward

Schlotterbeck is no longer banned after serving his suspension in Friday's clash with Hoffenheim.

Schlotterbeck is a reliable defensive option for Augsburg and should have a strong chance to regain his starting spot in upcoming games, potentially pushing Jeffrey Gouweleeuw or Arthur Chaves out of the starting lineup. The former Freiburg man will look to avoid further disciplinary issues so that he's able to improve on his averages of 5.3 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game.