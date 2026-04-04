Keven Schlotterbeck News: Picks up fifth yellow card
Schlotterback was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.
Schlotterback was shown the card in the 88th minute and will miss next week's match against Hoffenheim through suspension. Noahkai Banks is an option to replace Schlotterbeck in Friday's XI.
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