Keven Schlotterbeck headshot

Keven Schlotterbeck News: Picks up fifth yellow card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Schlotterback was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

Schlotterback was shown the card in the 88th minute and will miss next week's match against Hoffenheim through suspension. Noahkai Banks is an option to replace Schlotterbeck in Friday's XI.

Keven Schlotterbeck
FC Augsburg
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