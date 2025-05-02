Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Akpoguma Injury: Doubtful against Gladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Akpoguma (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Gladbach after returning to light training only on Thursday, coach Christian Ilzer said in the press conference. "Kevin is still a doubt. He was only able to return to light training yesterday."

Akpoguma was forced off early in their last contest due to injury and resumed light training only on Thursday, making him a real doubt for Saturday's game. He will likely be a late call after the final training session on Friday and if he can't make the squad, Stanley Nsoki is expected to replace him in the backline.

