Kevin Akpoguma Injury: Doubtful against Gladbach

Akpoguma was forced off early in their last contest due to injury and resumed light training only on Thursday, making him a real doubt for Saturday's game. He will likely be a late call after the final training session on Friday and if he can't make the squad, Stanley Nsoki is expected to replace him in the backline.