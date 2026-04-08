Kevin Alvarez Injury: Misses CONCACAF match with injury

Alvarez was not fit enough to play in the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup visit to Nashville, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Alvarez is coming off a poor run of form, and he's now a doubt for upcoming league and continental games, with the issue potentially forcing him to miss more time. The right-back spot was taken by Israel Reyes, while Sebastian Caceres rejoined Ramon Juarez in the middle of the defense in Tuesday's matchup. That composition could continue to be used in future contests if Alvarez remains out.