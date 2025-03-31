Kevin Alvarez News: Assist and clean sheet Saturday

Alvarez assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Alvarez recorded his second assist of the season Saturday as he set up Victor Davila's goal in the 63rd minute which took the 3-0 lead. It came on one of the two chances he created in the match, the third time in his last five matches he's created multiple chances. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, made two clearances and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.