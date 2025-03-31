Kevin Alvarez News: Assist and clean sheet Saturday
Alvarez assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Alvarez recorded his second assist of the season Saturday as he set up Victor Davila's goal in the 63rd minute which took the 3-0 lead. It came on one of the two chances he created in the match, the third time in his last five matches he's created multiple chances. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, made two clearances and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now