Kevin Alvarez News: Assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Pumas UNAM.

Alvarez set up the second goal for Alvaro Fidalgo in the 48th minute with a backheel. Alvarez won three duels and also made two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance. He has featured in four games and accumulated six clearances, five interceptions and four tackles.

