Kevin Alvarez News: Assists in victory

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Pumas UNAM.

Alvarez set up the second goal for Alvaro Fidalgo in the 48th minute with a backheel. Alvarez won three duels and also made two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance. He has featured in four games and accumulated six clearances, five interceptions and four tackles.