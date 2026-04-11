Kevin Alvarez News: On bench in derby
Alvarez (collarbone) is available as a substitute option Saturday versus Cruz Azul.
Alvarez is unlikely to play a lot of minutes in this match, though his return will increase the team's right-back depth after his absence in Tuesday's CONCACAF clash against Nashville. He has been far from his best form lately, so he can barely be relied on for a few crosses and clearances when given meaningful time on the pitch. He'll remain in contention with Israel Reyes and Aaron Mejia for the rest of the campaign.
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