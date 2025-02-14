Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Alvarez headshot

Kevin Alvarez News: On bench versus Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Alvarez (ankle) is on the bench for Friday's clash with Necaxa.

Alvarez could be ready to make an early comeback but is unlikely to see a lot of minutes in this game. The right-back missed two league matchups due to the issue, with Dagoberto Espinoza taking his place in the lineup during that period. Alvarez may be a solid option for both offensive and defensive production in case he remains available going forward.

Kevin Alvarez
América
More Stats & News
