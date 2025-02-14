Kevin Alvarez News: On bench versus Necaxa

Alvarez (ankle) is on the bench for Friday's clash with Necaxa.

Alvarez could be ready to make an early comeback but is unlikely to see a lot of minutes in this game. The right-back missed two league matchups due to the issue, with Dagoberto Espinoza taking his place in the lineup during that period. Alvarez may be a solid option for both offensive and defensive production in case he remains available going forward.