Kevin Alvarez News: Sent off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Alvarez received a red card as a substitute in Friday's match against Necaxa.

Alvarez returned from a short injury absence by replacing Dagoberto Espinoza at the beginning of the second half but had to exit following a tackle on Alejandro Mayorga's ankle. That event implies a one-game ban for Alvarez, who will be unavailable for a midweek meeting with Leon and could return next weekend versus Pumas. Thus, Espinoza should have at least one more chance to start, with the other right-sided option Israel Reyes currently preferred at center-back.

