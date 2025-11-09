Balanta had a strong defensive performance but ended with some pain during his final game of the year. The central man was one of the most regular participants on a rather inconsistent back line, scoring one goal and averaging 5.9 clearances per game throughout the campaign. While the severity of his issue is unknown, he'll have plenty of time to recover before his team returns to activity. There could be changes to the roster by then, but currently, Jonathan Perez and Edson Gutierrez are potential replacements.