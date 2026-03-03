Kevin Balanta Injury: Sidelined with muscle injury

Balanta is not an option for Tuesday's clash against Cruz Azul due to a muscular issue in the left thigh, according to his club.

Balanta's absence is a huge blow to the squad given that he has been one of their best defensive contributors with a team-high average of 4.9 clearances per game this season. While his recovery timeline has not been revealed, the center-back might be unable to feature in at least a couple of matches. This will free a spot in the lineup for Oscar Haret Ortega to join Bruno Amione in the center-back pairing.