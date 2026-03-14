Kevin Balanta News: On bench Saturday

Balanta (thigh) is on the bench in Saturday's trip to Guadalajara.

Balanta is potentially fit to play following a two-game absence, though he might not be very active in this game with both Oscar Haret Ortega and Bruno Amione starting at center-back. The Colombian was an undisputed starter before suffering the injury, so he could challenge Ortega for a spot in future lineups, offering a strong source of clearances and tackles.