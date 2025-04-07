Kevin Cabral News: Two shots in loss

Cabral registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Cabral took a pair of shots during Saturday's loss and was unable to get much going. The winger was shut down by the solid Vancouver backline and failed to find much space against their backline. Cabral hasn't done much early in the season with the Rapids still struggling to find form.