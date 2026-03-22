Kevin Castaneda News: Creates two chances in loss

Castaneda had one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-0 loss to Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Castaneda failed to start a productive streak after scoring twice in his previous performance, and he took no shots for the first time since November. The playmaker is still Xolos' top attacking contributor with five goals and two assists over 12 Clausura starts. Despite the team's struggles, he should be a decent source of offensive numbers if he continues to log plenty of minutes while taking all types of set pieces.