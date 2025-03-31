Kevin Castaneda News: Earns assist

Castaneda assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Monterrey.

Castaneda was back in the starting XI Saturday after missing the club's last contest, seeing 71 minutes. He would bag an assist on the opening goal of the season, finding Jose Zuniga in the 19th minute. This is his fourth assist since the start of the Clausura season, with six goal contributions during that span.