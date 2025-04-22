Kevin Castaneda News: Finishes season with flourish

Castaneda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Castaneda made sure to put in a good performance in Tijuana's final match of the 2025 Clausura. In 75 minutes played against Santos on Sunday, he scored one goal from his only shot, created two chances, and made seven passes into the final third. Castaneda finished the campaign with four goals and four assists in 14 starts.