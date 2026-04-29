Kevin Castaneda News: Limited impact vs. Chivas

Castaneda registered four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara.

Castaneda was Tijuana's best player all season long, and while he couldn't make a big impact in the Clausura finale, he was outstanding when the team needed him the most, often creating for his teammates and also scoring goals from his midfield role. Castaneda ended the Clausura with seven goals and two assists across 17 appearances.