Kevin Castaneda News: Scores against Bravos

Castaneda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-1 win over FC Juarez.

Castaneda extended a solid run of form by scoring his fourth goal in as many games through a left-footed finish in the 43rd minute of the win. He remains the top offensive contributor on the squad with seven goals and two assists across 14 matches played in 2026, and he's averaging 2.7 shots (1.0 on target) and 2.1 chances created over that span. He's also the team's most reliable set-piece taker, although that role is now slightly threatened by the return of Gilberto Mora from an injury absence.