Kevin Castaneda News: Scores, assists against Pumas

Castaneda scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Castaneda achieved the opening goal via chip shot during the first minute, before completing a backwards pass that led to Jesus Vega's finish in the 47th of the match. The No. 10 created three chances, which represent the highest figure in his last 11 games played, while raising his counts to one goal and three assists in the current campaign. Additionally, he took both of his team's corner kicks, and he stayed on the pitch the entire match for the first time in one month.