Kevin Castaneda News: Scores goal in defeat
Castaneda scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Leon.
Castaneda gave his team the lead with a powerful shot from inside the box in the 27th minute of the game. Other than that, the midfielder completed 74 percent of his passes and made two interceptions throughout a little over an hour of play. He's in good form after scoring twice and assisting once over his last two starts, but even so, there's a certain risk that he'll sometimes come off the bench due to the constant changes that manager Juan Carlos Osorio makes between games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now