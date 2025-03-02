Kevin Castaneda News: Scores goal in defeat

Castaneda scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Leon.

Castaneda gave his team the lead with a powerful shot from inside the box in the 27th minute of the game. Other than that, the midfielder completed 74 percent of his passes and made two interceptions throughout a little over an hour of play. He's in good form after scoring twice and assisting once over his last two starts, but even so, there's a certain risk that he'll sometimes come off the bench due to the constant changes that manager Juan Carlos Osorio makes between games.