Kevin Castaneda News: Scores two goals in win

Castaneda scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Leon.

Castaneda delivered a massive performance, scoring a well taken finish from the center of the box and converting a penalty. He now has five goals and two assists in 11 matches this season, and his 33 shots along with 26 chances created place him among the top attacking players in the league. His upside is clear, and he will look to continue his strong form in the next fixture against Necaxa, who sit 14th, making it a favorable matchup.