Kevin Castaneda News: Scores winning goal
Castaneda scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.
Castaneda scored the game-winning goal with a bomb from outside the box midway through the first half. In the absence of Gilberto Mora (groin), Castaneda has emerged as a key player for Xolos. He's up to six goals, two assists, 37 shots and 29 chances created across 13 Clausura appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now