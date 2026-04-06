Kevin Castaneda News: Scores winning goal

Castaneda scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Castaneda scored the game-winning goal with a bomb from outside the box midway through the first half. In the absence of Gilberto Mora (groin), Castaneda has emerged as a key player for Xolos. He's up to six goals, two assists, 37 shots and 29 chances created across 13 Clausura appearances.