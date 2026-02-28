Kevin Castaneda News: Sets up goal on Friday

Castaneda assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Castaneda set up the opener for Ramiro Arciga in the 40th minute. Castaneda created five chances (the most in the game) and also made an interception and a tackle. He has now recorded goal contributions in back-to-back games and is up to five involvements in eight Clausura games.