Kevin Castaneda News: Solid outing Wednesday

Castaneda had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Mazatlán.

Castaneda had a solid outing in the frontline in Wednesday's win over Mazatlan. He contributed to the team's attacking plays with three shots and two chances created just like in his last two games but also made an impact defensively with two interceptions and one tackle. The forward will look to continue his influential performances against Santos Laguna on Sunday.