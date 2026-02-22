Kevin Castaneda News: Stars against Mazatlan

Castaneda scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing 13 times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Mazatlan.

Castaneda opened the scoring after just nine minutes while leading Tijuana in shots and crosses. The goal was the first since February 1st for the attacker as he's combined for 13 shots, six chances created and 26 crosses over his last three appearances.