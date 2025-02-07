Kevin Danois Injury: Could be available Sunday

Danois (undisclosed) has resumed team training this week and could be included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Christophe Pelissier confirmed in the press conference.

Danois is close to returning to competition and could be available this Sunday after training normally with the team all week. However, it remains unclear whether he will start if included in the squad. If not, Han-Noah Massengo is expected to take his place.