Kevin Danois Injury: Fit for Bremen test

Danois (Achilles) is included in Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen, a good sign heading into the league opener against Lens, the club announced.

Danois had been working back from an Achilles tendon injury, and his inclusion here marks a significant step in that recovery. He made 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, totaling 2,835 minutes with three goals and an assist, ranking among the club's top scorers from midfield, making his return a meaningful boost for coach Will Still's squad. Danois is expected to continue building toward match fitness as the new season approaches.