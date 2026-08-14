Kevin Danois Injury: Fit for Bremen test
Danois (Achilles) is included in Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen, a good sign heading into the league opener against Lens, the club announced.
Danois had been working back from an Achilles tendon injury, and his inclusion here marks a significant step in that recovery. He made 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, totaling 2,835 minutes with three goals and an assist, ranking among the club's top scorers from midfield, making his return a meaningful boost for coach Will Still's squad. Danois is expected to continue building toward match fitness as the new season approaches.
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