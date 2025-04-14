Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Danois headshot

Kevin Danois Injury: Injured again in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Danois (undisclosed) was forced off in the 82nd minute due to an apparent injury that left him screaming in pain during Sunday's 3-1 loss against Lyon.

Danois suffered an injury in his return from a previous one that kept him out of the last contest against Rennes. He was reportedly heard screaming in pain before being forced off late in the game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he has to miss additional time. This would be a big blow for AJA as he is an undisputed starter when fit. If he is sidelined again, Rudy Matondo is expected to take on a larger role in midfield.

Kevin Danois
AJ Auxerre
