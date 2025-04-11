Kevin Danois Injury: Late call Sunday

Danois (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Danois missed the last match against Rennes on Sunday due to undisclosed reasons and will be a late call for Sunday's clash with OL. He is expected to be evaluated after the final training session to determine if he can make the match squad. If unavailable, Rudy Matondo could get his first minutes in the midfield.