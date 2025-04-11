Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Danois headshot

Kevin Danois Injury: Late call Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 3:22am

Danois (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Danois missed the last match against Rennes on Sunday due to undisclosed reasons and will be a late call for Sunday's clash with OL. He is expected to be evaluated after the final training session to determine if he can make the match squad. If unavailable, Rudy Matondo could get his first minutes in the midfield.

Kevin Danois
AJ Auxerre
